IPL To Take Place In Two Phases? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Opens Up On 'multiple Proposals'

After receiving some massive bids for the media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI secretary Jay Shah has opened up on whether the competition will take place in two phases considering the intent to increase the number of matches in the upcoming seasons. The BCCI secretary confirmed that Disney's Star Sports Network had acquired the competition's TV rights for an astronomical sum of Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 acquired the digital rights for a whopping Rs 20,500 crore.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals future IPL format

In an exclusive interview with PTI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "We are having discussions with various stakeholders. There are also multiple proposals for all the IPL franchises of playing friendlies overseas. That idea is being seriously contemplated but for that, we also need to speak to other boards as we would need to know the schedule of international players."

When asked about how the BCCI plans on having 94 matches in the future considering that various international teams have their own FTP commitments, Shah responded by stating, "That is an aspect we have worked upon. Let me inform you that from the next ICC FTP calendar, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC."

Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL

touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per

match value! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

BCCI secretary comments on IPL media rights base price

When asked if the base price of securing the IPL media rights this year was too high, Jay Shah responded by stating, "No, the BCCI never felt that the base price was too high. You need to understand that in 2018, it was for 60 games. For the next cycle, we will have 410 games, with 74 games each in the first two seasons and then 84 games in the next and finally 94 in the 2027 edition."

The BCCI increased the base price of the cumulative Indian Premier League media rights to Rs 32,500 crore when the winning bid during the last media rights auction was almost half, at Rs 16,347.50 crore. On that occasion, the TV and digital rights were both purchased by Star Sports Network.