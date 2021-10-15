'IPL Trophy After 2 Wins In 7 Games': McCullum's Rousing Speech Before CSK Vs KKR Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum gave a rousing speech to his players on Friday ahead of the high-intensity final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). McCullum told his players to imagine the journey and think where they stood before coming into the second leg of the competition last month. KKR was lurking behind at seventh position before making a strong comeback to secure a place in the playoffs. After beating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, the Eoin Morgan-led side stormed into its third IPL final ever.

“Imagine things work out and then in five weeks, we're standing there with the trophy after two wins in seven games. Imagine that journey. Imagine the stories that you'll get to tell. Experiences that you got to share. That's what's in front of us. That should enthuse us, excite us. We've got nothing to lose lads. And that makes us dangerous," McCullum said to KKR players ahead of their training session on Friday.

CSK vs KKR: IPL 2021 Final

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to reach IPL 2021 final after the side defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on October 10. KKR, on the other hand, beat RCB in the eliminator and then stunned DC in Qualifier 2 to reach the final on October 13.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to register one of the greatest turnarounds by clinching their third IPL title, on the other hand, the CSK will look to register their fourth title win. KKR on Wednesday became the third-ever team to make it to the Indian Premier League final after finishing fourth in the group stage of the tournament. There are only two teams that had finished fourth in the group stage and made it to the final of the Indian Premier League. Deccan Chargers did it back in 2009 and the Chennai Super Kings did so in 2012.

The final match of the competition is slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST with the toss scheduled 30 minutes prior to that. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

