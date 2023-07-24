IPL Trumps Of EPL, MLB, NFL In Average Annual Player Salary, Only One League Ahead

Since its launch in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has experienced an extraordinary surge in popularity, solidifying its position as one of the most significant sporting events in the world. The league's dynamic and fast-paced matches, played in vibrant stadiums filled with enthusiastic fans, have captivated audiences both in India and across the globe. The IPL's continuous growth in viewership, revenue, and global fan base is a testament to its unparalleled success as a premier sporting spectacle.

The Indian Premier League was launched by the BCCI in 2008

The highest-paid player in the IPL this year received 18 crore

Sam Curran was paid 18 crore by Punjab Kings for just 14 games

Top sporting league with highest annual player salary

Recently, The World Ranking conducted a survey and revealed, the NBA has the highest average player salary worldwide, at $8.32 million per year. The Indian Premier League follows as the sporting event with the second-highest average salary, with cricketers earning an average of $5.3 million annually. Football leagues, however, dominate the top 10 spots, with English Premier League and La Liga among the top-paying leagues.

Average annual player salary 💵💵 in the sports industry, by league



🇺🇲🏀NBA- $8.32 million

🇮🇳🏏IPL- $5.3 million

🇺🇲🥎MLB- $4.03 million

🇬🇧⚽EPL- $3.97 million

🇺🇲🏉NFL- $3.26 million

🇪🇸⚽La Liga-$2.55 million

🇺🇲🏑NHL- $2.69 million

🇮🇹⚽Serie A- $2.23 million… — The World Ranking (@worldranking_) July 23, 2023

Overall, the NBA's average player salary far surpasses that of any other sports league, reflecting the league's immense popularity and revenue. However, football continues to be a major player in the global sports landscape, with its top leagues attracting some of the highest-paid athletes in the world including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Virat Kohli remains the undisputed highest-paid cricketer in the world among active players.

IPL 2023

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League was held from March to May this year. Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to win their record-equalling fifth IPL title. The MS Dhoni-led side became the most successful team of the tournament thanks to their record in the playoffs. CSK have played the most number of IPL finals apart from winning the trophy five times. IPL's brand value registered a massive surge last year when the TV and digital rights were sold for a record $6.2 billion.

