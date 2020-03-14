'IPL Will Happen, Will Be Truncated,' Asserts BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly After GC Meeting

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League will take place this year, although it will be truncated, after meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday. In the wake of the threat of the novel coronavirus, the BCCI had announced on Thursday to suspend the IPL till April 15, complying with the directives issued by the Health Ministry as well as keeping in mind the travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals. After meeting the owners of the franchises, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the league will take place this year and that the situation will be reviewed every week in order to chalk out the future course of action.

'IPL will happen'

Speaking to the media after the IPL Governing Council meeting, Sourav Ganguly assured that the Indian Premier League would take place after April 15 and that it will be truncated due to the delayed start. Sourav Ganguly said that the safety of the players was kept in the minds while taking a call and hence all the domestic games have been postponed. Sourav Ganguly insisted that the tournament had been postponed for the moment to April and that the franchise owners had been informed of how the league can function in the future and what steps were taken by the Board. The decisions would be reassessed every week, said Sourav Ganguly adding that the safety of the players was of the utmost importance.

The eight options:

1. A curtailed IPL

2. Play behind closed doors

3. Increase double headers

4. Conduct matches in group states like ICC tournaments

5. Hold all matches in 2-3 centres to restrict travel

6. Play all 60 matches

7. Play till 5 or 6th June and if foreign players not available then they be replace (only for this season)

8. Matches be reduced (franchises don’t want financial implications)

The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.

