IPL Will Kickstart Sports Once Again & Bring Positivity For India: Former Cricketers

With just 72 hours away from the much-awaited IPL bugle, former Indian cricketers are in unison in strongly backing the cash-rich cricket extravaganza as they feel the mega event will bring in a sense of "normalcy and positivity" to the country.

"There is no sporting events happening at the moment as far as India and Indian sportspersons are concerned which makes both sportspersons and fans suffer alike. IPL will bring in normalcy and positivity as India's star and upcoming cricketers will be seen in action after a gap of over 7 months. I must say that the show must begin and go on after a rather long halt. The whole country is looking forward to the IPL which will kickstart Indian sports after a long layoff," former India player Atul Wasan told Republic TV in an interview on Wednesday.

The 13th edition of the IPL will start in UAE on September 19 (Wednesday) with finals slated on November 10.

The former India pacer said that Indian cricket has been suffering for the last few months in the absence of any international and domestic cricket in the last several months due to COVID 19 pandemic and it was high time that India like England, Australia and West Indies, started competitive cricket sooner than later.

"The cricketers are getting rusty. They are getting worried and insecure. Their game has been suffering. IPL will give them a chance to get rid the rust accumulated so far. I am looking forward to seeing them in action. Millions of Indian are eagerly awaiting to see their stars in action. This will give them joy and happiness after a long lay off. I think IPL must happen under all circumstances despite a few cases of Covid-19 report during the event," he remarked.

As many as 13 members of Chennai Super Kings, including 2 players tested positive for COVID 19 and few players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh deciding to give this edition a miss.

