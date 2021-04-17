IPL: Yuvraj Singh Lauds Hardik Pandya For His 'game-changing' Fielding As MI Defeat SRH

The defending champions Mumbai Indians yet again held their nerves in a low-scoring game, as they defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult yet again shined for the Mumbai Indians as they both shared 3 wickets each. However, India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh picked Hardik Pandya for his game-changing fielding.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter handle and wrote that Hardik Pandya should get the man of the match as for his game-changing fielding. He also said hailed Jaspreet Bumrah and Rohit Sharma and said that there is no one else like Jasprit Bumrah. Yuvraj Singh on his Twitter handle wrote:

Man of the match ! Hardik pandya!! Game changer in the field ! Jassi jaisa koi nahi !!king at death bowling @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan surely know how to win pressure games !! No 1 team for a reason #SRHvMI @ImRo45 hitmannn!! you can !!captain ðŸ‘¨‍âœˆï¸ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2021

Hardik Pandya secured two run-outs against the SunRisers Hyderabad. First, his bullet throw dismissed SRH skipper David Warner and again his throw removed dangerous-looking, Abdul Samad.

'Warner's run-out was unexpected': Hardik Pandya

Following the match, Hardik Pandya was also asked about his brilliance in fielding and the amount of practise he puts in. On this, Hardik said, "I just make sure that the ball is in my hand and then target the stumps. To be honest, the run-out of Warner, I wasn't expecting him to be that far, I just wanted to take aim and hit, and only then I realized that he was well short. We have a lot of character as a team, they got to a great start, but our bowlers pulled them back nicely, bowled good line and lengths."

"Our team made sure that the pressure was built on the SunRisers. Rahul Chahar, Krunal and all the others - we bowled as a unit, held the nerves and used all the opportunities that came our way. We have plenty of experience (having played long as a team), lots of feedback from the players and it helps to have a captain who makes the most of it," added Hardik Pandya.

With this defeat, the SunRisers Hyderabad has lost back-to-back three games. It is to be noted that SRH has never lost three back-to-back matches at the start of the IPL.

David Warner during the post-match presentation expressed his disappointment and yet again came hard on its batsmen. He said, "The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle, the bowlers have been fantastic and this wicket was slower than the previous wickets that we have played. You gotta learn from mistakes and it's our responsibility at the top to bat deep," said Warner.

(Image Credits: iplt20.com/PTI)