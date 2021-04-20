IPL2021: Shane Bond Shares Why MI Is Undefeated Against DC In The Last Four Encounters

Mumbai Indians will take on their IPL 2020 finalist Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20. Mumbai Indians have been crushing down their oppositions in Chennai ever since they defeated KKR in a thrilling contest. On the other side, the Rishabh Pant lead team have traveled to Chennai after playing their first three games in Mumbai. It is to be noted that MI in the last four encounters have defeated the Capitals. Now, MI's bowling coach Shane Bond has shared what they actually planned against the Delhi Capitals which turned out to be fruitful for them.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its Twitter handle, MI bowling coach Shane Bond called the Delhi Capitals team 'highly-talented' and said that they started the season well as the IPL 2020. On winning their last four encounters against DC, Shane Bond said, "We are always well-planned and we have attacked their players in different ways and we will do the same again when we face DC," said Bond.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have faced off 28 times. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand, winning 16 of those encounters, with Delhi Capitals winning just 12. In fact, all the four losses have come in the 2020 IPL season - two league stage games, one qualifier, and the other, the IPL final.

Shane Bond lauds Bumrah and Boult

Shane Bond also lauded the team's performance for winning their last two contest at the Chepauk. Bond said, "I think that's the most pleasing thing- the last couple of games. The teams have got a really good start against us. Our spinners have done a brilliant job in the middle. But the way Bumrah and Boult have closed out the innings, teams are scoring only 20-25 runs in the final 5 overs."

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians will face last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Both Delhi and Mumbai have won two out of the three games they’ve played so far. With strong competition prevalent on both sides, this clash is going to be an interesting one for sure. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan is in top form and can take attack MI's in-form bowler Rahul Chahar.

