IPL's 1st UAE Pick Chirag Suri Excited For D10, Names Dashing Indian Player As Role Model

The UAE will see live cricket action return soon before the IPL 2020, which is expected to take place in September in the country. The UAE T10 League will be a six-team tournament featuring UAE’s top four domestic club-teams (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai and Sharjah) as well as two ‘Emirates Blues’ teams (formed by Emirates Cricket Board). The UAE T10 League will focus only on local cricketers with the player pool restricted only to UAE residents and will begin on Friday.

UAE cricketer Chirag Suri names Yuvraj Singh as his idol

UAE cricketer Chirag Suri, who will represent the ECB Blues team in the UAE T10 League,, stated that he is happy to play cricket again after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to Khaleej Times, Chirag Suri said that considering the weather, T10 is the best option right now. He added that it's a very popular format as players can go out there and express themselves.

Suri reckoned that in terms of just having cricket around, that's the best thing right now. He also said that he is really happy to be back on the field. Chirag Suri stated that it's an amazing opportunity not only for them but for all the talent that is out there in the UAE to have a tournament of their own, especially after the coronavirus restrictions.

Chirag Suri revealed that people were just waiting to get back on the field. Suri also said that they really missed cricket and are happy to be back now. He further said that the ECB has put all the strict health protocols in place for the tournament and the players will follow the guidelines.

Chirag Suri has previously been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander was bought by Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017 for a price of ₹10 lakh. He was the first player from the UAE to be a part of the auction and get selected by an IPL team. However, he didn't get an opportunity to feature in an IPL game for the franchise. However, Chirag Suri revealed in a previous interview that he idolizes Yuvraj Singh. Suri represented Toronto Nationals under Yuvraj Singh’s leadership in the Global T20 League in Canada.

In an interview with Cricket.com, Suri said that Yuvraj Singh is such a down-to-earth, happy-go-lucky and humble person. He added that Yuvraj Singh is like a mentor to him. Suri also said that he caught up with Yuvraj Singh when he had come to Dubai for UAE T10 League. He further said that in Canada, while interacting with him, the southpaw advised him to just enjoy himself in the middle without taking any pressure.

UAE T10 League schedule and other details

A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19. The UAE T10 league matches will be played in the evenings due to the hot weather in the UAE at this time of year.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHIRAG SURI INSTAGRAM