IPL's Mumbai Indians Star Spinner Rahul Chahar Credits Fiance Ishani For Unique Hairstyle

Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Rahul Chahar, who has been sporting a unique hairstyle in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), introduced his "hairstylist" to his fans and followers. Chahar took to social media on Monday to post a picture with his fiance Ishani and wrote, "Meet my Hairstylist". Chahar shared the picture with a blue-coloured heart emoji, accompanied by a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji. Chahar and Ishani got engaged in December 2019 after being in a relationship for a long time. Although not much is known about Ishani, Chahar regularly keeps sharing pictures with his partner on social media.

Chahar in IPL 2021

Chahar is currently busy playing franchise cricket for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Chahar has already helped his team win two matches in Chennai with his skillful spin bowling. The 21-year-old cricketer, who made his national debut for India in 2019, currently has 7 wickets from 3 games in the ongoing edition of the IPL with the best bowling figure of 4/27. Chahar's bowling average in IPL 2021 is 12.71 and his economy stands at 7.41. Chahar is second on the list of players with most number of wickets in IPL 2021, just below Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel.

Chahar did not have a good first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which Mumbai Indians lost by 2 wickets. But the young Indian spinner came strongly in the second game to help his team register a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), against whom he also registered his career-best IPL bowling figure, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Chahar picked three wickets in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a game his team won by 13 runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are all set to play Delhi Capitals (DC) today at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Both teams have four points from three games, however, Delhi Capitals is ahead of Mumbai on the table because of the net run rate. Delhi is currently sitting at number three on the points table, while Mumbai at number four. While Mumbai lost its first match against RCB, Delhi lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in its second game of the season.

(Image Credit: Rahul Chahar/Instagram)

