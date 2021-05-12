IR-A Vs NED-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, 2nd One Day Match Preview

Ireland Wolves (IR-A) and Netherlands A (NED-A) will clash in the second match of their 3-match One Day series. The IR-A vs NED-A match is scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, Ireland. Here is our IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction, IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team and IR-A vs NED-A player record information.

IR-A vs NED-A match preview

Although they won the last match, Ireland Wolves received a tough competition from Netherlands A. Led by Harry Tector, Wolves boasts an impressive line-up with George Dockrell and William Porterfield leading the batters. However, the team is still facing some issue in the bowling department, with Curtis Campher and Shane Getkate having to bear the load in the middle overs. The Netherlands A side is also well equipped, with veterans like Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek and newcomer Bas de Leede. Despite that, Wolves are favourites going into the clash.

IR-A vs NED-A pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 4 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at 17 km/h and humidity being 98%. The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team: Full squads

Ireland Wolves: William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, Benjamin White, Tim Tector

Netherlands A: Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Vivian Kingma, Scott Edwards, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Tobias Visee, Antonius Staal, Philippe Boissevain, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Musa Ahmad

IR-A vs NED-A player record: IR-A vs NED-A top picks

Ireland Wolves: William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Peter Chase

Netherlands A: Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma

IR-A vs NED-A best team

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Harry Tector (c), Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate

Bowlers: Peter Chase, Craig Young, Vivian Kingma

IR-A vs NED-A match prediction

As per our IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction, Ireland Wolves will come out on top in this contest.

📝 MATCH REPORT



Shane Getkate stars in Ireland Wolves victory, with help from 89-run partnership with Peter Chase.



➡️ https://t.co/z2Dahs4ifY#GoWolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/OA0ltihS09 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 11, 2021

Note: The IR-A vs NED-A match prediction and IR-A vs NED-A playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team and IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

