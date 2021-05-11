IR-A Vs NED-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, One Day Match Preview

Ireland Wolves (IR-A) and Netherlands A (NED-A) will clash in the first match of their 3 One Day series. The IR-A vs NED-A match is scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from the Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow, Ireland. Here is our IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction, IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team and IR-A vs NED-A player record information.

IR-A vs NED-A match preview

Ireland Wolves are currently on a disappointing run, losing their last series against the Bangladesh Emerging men (4-0). However, as the clash against Netherlands A is expected to take place in their home field, Ireland Wolves would be thinking of turning things around. For the Netherlands A, the upcoming series will be a preparation series as they will go up against Ireland in a 3 ODI series on their home soil in June. It is also an excellent opportunity for the players to perform who are yet to make a debut in ODIs.

IR-A vs NED-A pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 19 km/h and humidity being 91%. The pitch at the Oak Hill Cricket Club is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team: Full squads

Ireland Wolves: William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, Benjamin White, Tim Tector

Netherlands A: Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Vivian Kingma, Scott Edwards, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Tobias Visee, Antonius Staal, Philippe Boissevain, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Musa Ahmad

IR-A vs NED-A player record: IR-A vs NED-A top picks

Ireland Wolves: William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Peter Chase

Netherlands A: Ben Cooper, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren

IR-A vs NED-A best team

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: William Porterfield, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Ben Cooper

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Peter Chase, Barry McCarthy

IR-A vs NED-A match prediction

As per our IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction, Ireland Wolves will come out on top in this contest.

Join us tomorrow 🤞 for the rescheduled first match between Ireland Wolves and Netherlands A from Oak Hill.



Join us tomorrow 🤞 for the rescheduled first match between Ireland Wolves and Netherlands A from Oak Hill.

Livestream and livescoring across all three matches.

Note: The IR-A vs NED-A match prediction and IR-A vs NED-A playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 team and IR-A vs NED-A Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

