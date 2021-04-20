IR Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 29 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Indian Royals and Gorkha 11 at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our IR vs GOR Dream11 prediction, IR vs GOR Dream11 team and IR vs GOR player record.

IR vs GOR match preview

Indian Royals started their campaign by losing both their opening round of matches to Oeiras, however, the team bounced back by going on to beat Oporto Cricket Club by 13 runs and 39 runs respectively. Their next two matches was versus Miranda Dragons which they won by 57 runs and 5 wickets respectively. Currently, the Royals are fourth on the points table and a win in this match will see them go up.

Gorkha 11 are having a fabulous tournament so far and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. After 8 matches, they have 7 wins and 1 loss. Their last two wins came versus Miranda Dragons by 9 wickets and 42 runs respectively and the team will look to continue their fantastic form by doing a double over the Indian Royals.

IR vs GOR weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 62% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain not coming down during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

IR vs GOR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

IR vs GOR player record

Imran Khan and Siraj Nipo will be the key players for the Gorkha 11 in the upcoming match and the team will be hoping for them to do well. Muhammad Saad and Amandeep Singh will be the key players for Indian Royals in the upcoming contest versus Gorkha 11.

IR vs GOR Dream11 team

IR vs GOR Dream11 prediction

As per our IR vs GOR Dream11 prediction, GOR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IR vs GOR match prediction and IR vs GOR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR vs GOR player record and IR vs GOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

