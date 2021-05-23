IR-W Vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, 1st T20I Match Preview

Match 1 of the four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Sunday, May 23. Here is our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team, IR-W vs SC-W best team and IR-W vs SC-W player record.

IR-W vs SC-W match preview

International cricket returns back for the Ireland Women's team who are set to take on Scotland Women's team in the four-match T20I series. This will be Ireland Women's first international series since September 2019. Laura Delany will lead the side after returning from injury, while five players in the squad will be bidding to make their international debuts. Cara Murray and Rachel Delaney also make their return to the team after playing their last internationals in June 2018.

Training session at @pembrokecricket. Not long until we face Scotland. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ksZpdrPTTo — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 19, 2021

Scotland Women on the other hand looks decent side on paper captained by Kathryn Bryce. Both Kathryn Bryce vice-captain Sarah Bryce will be the key players for the team against a very good Ireland Women's team. Scotland Women might start the game as underdogs, but the teams capable of giving a tough fight to their Irish opponent. The match should be an entertaining contest.

IR-W vs SC-W weather report

The conditions do not look good with chances of rain coming during the match. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams could get a chance to play the match with overs being reduced for both teams.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

IR-W vs SC-W player record

For Scotland Women Kathryn Bryce and vice-captain, Sarah Bryce will be their key players in the series. The duo will be expected to pile runs for the team and provide bowlers with a chance to have a go at the opponent's batting lineup. For the Ireland team, Laura Delany and Rachael Delany will be the key performers for the team in the upcoming contest.

