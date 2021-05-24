IR-W Vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 1st T20I Match Preview

Match 1 of the four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 24. Here is our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team, IR-W vs SC-W best team and IR-W vs SC-W player record.

IR-W vs SC-W match preview

The first match of the series was set to be played on Sunday, however, the match was called off due to rain. The canceled match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday which was the reserved day in the series. The Ireland Women team looks a formidable unit under skipper Laura Delany and will look to make a winning start to the series. As per the information on the Cricket Ireland website, five players in the squad will be bidding to make their international debuts.

Join us tomorrow for (now) Match #1 of the Series. Note the new starting time of 11am.#IREvSCO | @HanleyEnergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/U8l6QWfY0h — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 23, 2021

Scotland Women, on the other hand, looks a decent side on paper and is captained by Kathryn Bryce. Both Kathryn Bryce and vice-captain Sarah Bryce will be the key players for the team against a very good Ireland Women's team. If the weather stays, good fans can expect an exciting cricket match between both teams.

IR-W vs SC-W weather report

The conditions will be partly sunny with chances of rain coming during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams could get a chance to play the match with overs being reduced for both teams.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

IR-W vs SC-W player record

Kathryn Bryce and vice-captain, Sarah Bryce will be their key players for the Scotland Women team in the series. The duo will be expected to pile runs for the team and provide bowlers with a chance to have a go at the opponent's batting lineup. For the Ireland team, Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis will be the key performers for the team in the upcoming contest.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction

As per our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, IR-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IR-W vs SC-W player record and as a result, the IR-W vs SC-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team and IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

