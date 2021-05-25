IR-W Vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 2nd T20I Preview

Match 2 of the four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here is our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team, IR-W vs SC-W best team and IR-W vs SC-W player record.

IR-W vs SC-W match preview

Ireland Women failed to take advantage of the home ground as they were shocked in the first match by Scotland Women by 11 runs in a low-scoring encounter. Scotland Women batted first after winning the toss and could only manage 87/9 in 20 overs. Katie McGill was the top scorer for the team with 12 runs, while Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce scored 12 runs and 14 runs respectively. For the Ireland team, Celeste Raack picked up 3 wickets, while Laura Delany picked up 2 wickets.

Join us tomorrow for (now) Match #2 of the Series. Starting time is 1pm.#IREvSCO | @HanleyEnergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/B60pCkDhRi — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 24, 2021

Chasing 88 for win, the Ireland batting lineup failed to deliver with the majority of the batters scoring in single digits. Only wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh, Leah Paul and Celeste Raack scored in double digits. For Scotland Women, Katie McGill picked up 3 wickets while Katherine Fraser and Kathryn Bryce picked up 2 wickets apiece. The home team will look to level the series, while the visitors will look to make it 2-0.

IR-W vs SC-W weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming during the match. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 913 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will get a chance to play the match without overs being reduced.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

IR-W vs SC-W player record

Kathryn Bryce and vice-captain Sarah Bryce will be their key players for the Scotland Women team in the series. The duo will be expected to do well in this match after missing out in 1st T20I. For the Ireland team, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh will be the key performers for the team in the upcoming contest.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction

As per our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, SC-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IR-W vs SC-W player record and as a result, the IR-W vs SC-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team and IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

