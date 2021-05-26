IR-W Vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 3rd T20I Preview

Match 3 of the four-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 26. Here is our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team, IR-W vs SC-W best team and IR-W vs SC-W player record.

IR-W vs SC-W match preview

Ireland Women have kept their chances alive of winning the T20I series by winning the second T20I match on Tuesday. After winning the toss in the second T20I, the Ireland team decided to bat first and opener Gaby Lewis and wicketkeeper Shauna Kavanagh made use of the opportunity by getting runs under their belt. Lewis top-scored for the team with 47 runs, while Kavanagh scored 31 runs. Orla Prendergast and Lara Maritz also added runs, in the end, to take the total to 137/4 in 20 overs. For Scotland Women, Katie McGill picked up 2 wickets.

Ireland Women defeat Scotland by 61 runs to square the series.



Scotland Women, while chasing 138 runs for victory, were bowled out for just 78 runs. Captain Kathryn Bryce and Katie McGill top-scored for the team with 17 runs and 19 runs respectively. For Ireland, Leah Paul had the best bowling figures of 4/16. Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany picked up 2 wickets apiece. With the series tied at 1-1, this match is crucial and both teams will go all out for a win.

IR-W vs SC-W weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will get a chance to play the match without overs being reduced.

IR-W vs SC-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is more of bowler-friendly wickets with pacers and spinners both enjoy bowling and on the surface. While the batters will find it difficult to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

IR-W vs SC-W player record

Katie McGill and Katherine Bryce have played well in the first two matches for the Scotland Women team in the series. The duo will be expected to do well in this match and help the team take lead in the series. For the Ireland team, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh will be the key performers for the team in the upcoming contest.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction

As per our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, SC-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IR-W vs SC-W player record and as a result, the IR-W vs SC-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team and IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

