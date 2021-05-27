IR-W Vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, 4th T20I Preview

The Ireland Women will take on the Scotland Women in the 4th T20I match of the ongoing Scotland Women’s tour of Ireland 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast on May 27, 2021. Here is our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Scotland Women's tour of Ireland 2021: IR-W vs SC-W preview

The 4th and final Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I match will see the hosts, Ireland, look to win their first bilateral series in at least the last three years. Perched at 2-1 in the series after winning two massive back-to-back victories against Ireland, the hosts will be aiming to take their winning streak to three games and wrap up the series. Having lost their first match to the visitors by a mere 11 runs, Laura Delany and co came back strong with 61-run and 41-run wins in the next two games. With the first match being abandoned, the series can either end in a 3-1 win for Ireland or a 2-2 draw.

IR-W vs SC-W: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club has been a fairly balanced one through the series. With an average first innings score of 119 and almost 17 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to be a close and exciting one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with 65% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 119

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

IR-W: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (C), Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Lara Maritz, Rachel Delaney, Cara Murray, Ava Canning.

SC-W: Sarah Bryce (WK), Kathryn Bryce (C), Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl.

IR-W vs SC-W best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Laura Delany

Vice-Captain – Kathryn Bryce

Laura Delany and Kathryn Bryce will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarah Bryce

Batsmen – Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Ailsa Lister

All-Rounders – Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji

Bowlers – Celeste Raack, Ava Canning Katherine Fraser

IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction

According to our IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction, the Ireland Women are likely to edge past Scotland and win this match.

Note: The IR-W vs SC-W player record and as a result, the IR-W vs SC-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 team and IR-W vs SC-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ireland Women Cricket Twitter