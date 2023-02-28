2021-22 season Ranji Trophy champions and current season Ranji Trophy finalists Madhya Pradesh will take on the Rest of India led by Karnataka player Mayank Agarwal from March 1 to March 5, 2023. The final is scheduled to be played at the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

The match was supposed to be played with the pink ball but BCCI dropped the plans as the match was shifted from Indore to Gwalior as the third Test venue of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia was shifted from Dharamsala to Indore.

If we talk about the match, Madhya Pradesh had a tremendous run in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 as they had a tremendous season but were defeated by Saurashtra in the final. Talking about the Rest of India team, it will be led by Mayank Agarwal who was also the leading run scorer in the current season of the Ranji Trophy and is also expected to score runs for his tea, in the Irani Cup match. Here's a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the Irani Cup 2023 match between Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India.

When will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match take place?

The Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India will take place from March 1 to March 5 from 09:30 AM IST onwards.

Where will the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match take place?

The Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India will take place at the Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

Where can we watch Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match?

Cricket fans can watch the Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream the Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Irani Cup match?

Cricket fans can stream the Irani Cup match between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India on the Disney Plus Hotstar.

Let's have a look at the squads of both teams:

Rest of India

Mayank Agarwal (C), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (WK), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull

Madhya Pradesh

Himanshu Mantri (C, WK), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani