Irani Cup 2023, MP Vs ROI LIVE Score: Rest Of India Steady At 65/1 In 20 Overs

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Rest of India are steady at 65/1 in 20 overs after an early blow
15 over have been bowled and Rest of India are 52/1
10 overs gone and Rest of India are 23/1
After 5 over Rest of India are 13/1
Mayank Agarwal walks back as Rest of India are 7/1
Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark and ROI are 2/0 after 1 over
Rest of India Playing XI:
Rest of India - Playing XI #IraniTrophy pic.twitter.com/GGNK5qKDWj— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023
Madhya Pradesh - Playing XI #IraniTrophy pic.twitter.com/b93dhQO09F— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023
Rest of India captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and has opted to bat first
The pitch at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Indore is said to have a proper green top. The batters can be expected to have a hard time.
The captains will walk out for toss at 9 AM IST on Wednesday, while the match begins at 9:30 AM IST.
Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri (C/Wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani.
Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (Wk), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Yash Dhull.
Rest of India squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Indrajith, Harvik Desai (Wk), Saurabh Kumar, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Pulkit Narang, Mukesh Kumar, Upendra Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yash Dhull, Atit Sheth
Madhya Pradesh squad: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (Wk/C), Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh lyer, Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Kushwah, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli, Aman Solanki
The MP vs ROI match beginning from March 1, will mark the first first-class game in over six years to be hosted by the city.
2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh will face the Rest of India's squad for the Irani Cup match, kicking off on March 1. Madhya Pradesh won their fifth Ranji Trophy title after defeating Mumbai by six wickets. MP were originally slated to play the Irani Cup match at the start of the 2022-23 season, but it was later allotted to Saurashtra, the 2019-20 champions.