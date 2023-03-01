Last Updated:

Irani Cup 2023, MP Vs ROI LIVE Score: Rest Of India Steady At 65/1 In 20 Overs

2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh are up against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23 match at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. The match was earlier supposed to be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, but was rescheduled after Holkar was chosen as the host for the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Irani Cup 2023

11:16 IST, March 1st 2023
Rest of India are steady at 65/1 in 20 overs

10:52 IST, March 1st 2023
15 over gone, Rest of India are 52/1

10:26 IST, March 1st 2023
10 overs gone and Rest of India are 23/1

10:01 IST, March 1st 2023
After 5 over Rest of India are 13/1

10:01 IST, March 1st 2023
Mayank Agarwal walks back, Rest of India are 7/1

09:41 IST, March 1st 2023
First runs for Rest of India, Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark

09:28 IST, March 1st 2023
A look at the playing XI of both the sides

Rest of India Playing XI:

09:28 IST, March 1st 2023
Rest of India wins toss, opts to bat first

Rest of India captain Mayank Agarwal has won the toss and has opted to bat first 

09:16 IST, March 1st 2023
MP vs ROI, Irani Cup: Pitch report

The pitch at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Indore is said to have a proper green top. The batters can be expected to have a hard time.

08:50 IST, March 1st 2023
Toss at 9, Irani Cup match set to begin at 9:30 AM IST; Predicted Playing XIs

The captains will walk out for toss at 9 AM IST on Wednesday, while the match begins at 9:30 AM IST.

Irani Cup, Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India: Predicted Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri (C/Wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani.

Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (Wk), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Yash Dhull.

08:42 IST, March 1st 2023
Mayank Agarwal leads star-studded Rest of India

Rest of India squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Indrajith, Harvik Desai (Wk), Saurabh Kumar, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Pulkit Narang, Mukesh Kumar, Upendra Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yash Dhull, Atit Sheth

08:26 IST, March 1st 2023
Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer among top stars in Madhya Pradesh squad

Madhya Pradesh squad: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (Wk/C), Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh lyer, Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Kushwah, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Harsh Gawli, Aman Solanki

08:17 IST, March 1st 2023
Gwalior to host the first first-class game in over six years

The MP vs ROI match beginning from March 1, will mark the first first-class game in over six years to be hosted by the city.

08:17 IST, March 1st 2023
What is at stake in the Irani Cup match?

2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh will face the Rest of India's squad for the Irani Cup match, kicking off on March 1. Madhya Pradesh won their fifth Ranji Trophy title after defeating Mumbai by six wickets. MP were originally slated to play the Irani Cup match at the start of the 2022-23 season, but it was later allotted to Saurashtra, the 2019-20 champions. 

