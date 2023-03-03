Good morning folks! After an eventful Day 2, it's time to watch what unfolds on Day 3. MP will continue from 112/3. Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli are currently on the crease batting at 53 (110) and 47 (125) respectively. They would look to solidify their innings and take the total of MP close to ROI's. Rest of India have scored 484 in first innings.