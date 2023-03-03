Last Updated:

Irani Cup 2023 MP Vs ROI Day 4 Highlights: Madhya Pradesh Need 356 More To Win

The Day 3 of the Irani Cup 2023 will further clear the picture. Right now the weight is more on ROI's side, but at 112/3 and the partnership between Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli building, MP can get the momentum up their sleeve.

Prateek Arya
Irani Cup 2023

Image: BCCI domestic/twitter

17:03 IST, March 4th 2023
Madhya Pradesh end Day at 81/2, need 356 more runs to win

15:29 IST, March 4th 2023
Madhya Pradesh are 29/1 after 10 overs

14:59 IST, March 4th 2023
MP 20/1 after 4.3 overs

After a early loss, MP are 20/1.

14:40 IST, March 4th 2023
Madhya Pradesh lose first wicket, Mukesh strikes

Madhya Pradesh lose first wicket as Mukesh Kumar strikes. Aquil walks back for a duck. 

14:28 IST, March 4th 2023
Rest of India all out for 246, Madhya Pradesh need 437 runs to win

13:44 IST, March 4th 2023
Rest of India lose Jaiswal before Drinks, ROI: 239/8

13:26 IST, March 4th 2023
Rest of India are 232/7 in 60 overs

12:43 IST, March 4th 2023
Play begins after Lunch

12:21 IST, March 4th 2023
Rest of India are 201/7 at Lunch on Day 4

Rest of India are 201/7 at Lunch on Day 4

11:45 IST, March 4th 2023
Rest of India lose sixth wicket and are 196/7

Rest of India lose sixth wicket and are 196/7

11:27 IST, March 4th 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up hundred in 103 ball, Rest of India are 178/5 in 40 overs

Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up hundred in 103 ball, Rest of India are 178/5 in 40 overs

10:58 IST, March 4th 2023
Jaiswal nearing hundred, ROI are 136/5 in 36 overs

 Jaiswal nearing hundred, ROI are 136/5 in 36 overs 

10:33 IST, March 4th 2023
After 28 overs Rest of India are 123/5

After 28 overs Rest of India are 123/5

09:31 IST, March 4th 2023
Irani Cup 2023: Rest of India will look to strengthen the lead

Rest of India will look to strengthen the lead whereas Madhya Pradesh's aim will be wrap up things as soon as possible. 

17:39 IST, March 3rd 2023
Rest of India end Day 3 at 85/1, lead by 275 runs

15:56 IST, March 3rd 2023
Madhya Pradesh draw first blood, ROI 2/1 in second innings

15:56 IST, March 3rd 2023
Madhya Pradesh bowled out for 294, ROI lead by 192 runs

Madhya Pradesh bowled out for 294, ROI lead by 192

14:42 IST, March 3rd 2023
After 103 overs Madhya Pradesh are 261/7 at Tea

14:17 IST, March 3rd 2023
Yash Dubey walks for 109, MP are 241/6

13:50 IST, March 3rd 2023
Yash Dubey brings up hundred, steady Madhya Pradesh

13:17 IST, March 3rd 2023
200 up for Madhya Pradesh, MP are 200/5

12:44 IST, March 3rd 2023
Madhya Pradesh 163/5 after 69 overs

11:42 IST, March 3rd 2023
Dubey leading the Madhya Pradesh batting

Yash Dubey seems to now lead the Madhya Pradesh innings from the front as they look to get oast Rest of India first innings total.

10:13 IST, March 3rd 2023
MP off to a steady start

MP are 129/3 after 50 overs

Harsh Gawli 54 (148)

Yash Dubey 63 (129)

09:43 IST, March 3rd 2023
Day 3 starts!

MP are 113/3 after 44 overs

Yash Dubey 54 (117)

 

Harsh Gawli 47 (130)

 

09:09 IST, March 3rd 2023
30 minutes to go!

Less than 30 minutes remain before the start of Day 3 of Irani Cup.

08:35 IST, March 3rd 2023
9:30 start!

The day's proceedings will start at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for updates.

08:35 IST, March 3rd 2023
Welcome to Day 3!

Good morning folks! After an eventful Day 2, it's time to watch what unfolds on Day 3. MP will continue from 112/3. Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli are currently on the crease batting at 53 (110)  and 47 (125) respectively. They would look to solidify their innings and take the total of MP close to ROI's. Rest of India have scored 484 in first innings.

