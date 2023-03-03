Quick links:
BCCI domestic/twitter
Madhya Pradesh end Day at 81/2, need 356 more runs to win
Madhya Pradesh are 29/1 after 10 overs
After a early loss, MP are 20/1.
Madhya Pradesh lose first wicket as Mukesh Kumar strikes. Aquil walks back for a duck.
Rest of India all out for 246, Madhya Pradesh need 437 runs to win
Rest of India lose Jaiswal before Drinks, ROI: 239/8
Rest of India are 232/7 in 60 overs
Play begins after Lunch
Rest of India are 201/7 at Lunch on Day 4
Irani Cup 2023 MP vs ROI Day 4 LIVE: Rest of India lose sixth wicket and are 196/7
Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up hundred in 103 ball, Rest of India are 178/5 in 40 overs
Jaiswal nearing hundred, ROI are 136/5 in 36 overs
After 28 overs Rest of India are 123/5
Rest of India will look to strengthen the lead whereas Madhya Pradesh's aim will be wrap up things as soon as possible.
Rest of India end Day 3 at 85/1, lead by 275 runs
Madhya Pradesh draw first blood, ROI 2/1 in second innings
Irani Cup 2023 MP vs ROI LIVE score: Madhya Pradesh bowled out for 294, ROI lead by 192
After 103 overs Madhya Pradesh are 261/7 at Tea
Yash Dubey walks for 109, MP are 241/6
Yash Dubey brings up hundred, steady Madhya Pradesh
200 up for Madhya Pradesh, MP are 200/5
Madhya Pradesh 163/5 after 69 overs
Yash Dubey seems to now lead the Madhya Pradesh innings from the front as they look to get oast Rest of India first innings total.
MP are 129/3 after 50 overs
Harsh Gawli 54 (148)
Yash Dubey 63 (129)
MP are 113/3 after 44 overs
Yash Dubey 54 (117)
Harsh Gawli 47 (130)
Less than 30 minutes remain before the start of Day 3 of Irani Cup.
The day's proceedings will start at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for updates.
Good morning folks! After an eventful Day 2, it's time to watch what unfolds on Day 3. MP will continue from 112/3. Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli are currently on the crease batting at 53 (110) and 47 (125) respectively. They would look to solidify their innings and take the total of MP close to ROI's. Rest of India have scored 484 in first innings.