IRE Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Ireland Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

Afghanistan is all set to face Ireland in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing 5-match T20I series, in a bid to save the series. Ireland currently lead the series 2-0, after winning the 1st T20I by seven wickets, followed by a 5-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I. In the series opener, Afghanistan set a strong target of 169 runs before the home side cruised to the target in a thrilling final over finish.

In the 2nd T20I, the Afghan side yet again batted first but were restricted to a total of 122/8. Ireland doubled their lead to 2-0 after completing the run chase with an over remaining. Having said that, Ireland will now look to continue their winning momentum and take an assailable 3-0 lead. The 3rd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played at the Stormont Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST on Friday.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Andrew Balbirnie is the top run scorer of the series after two games with 97 runs, which makes him one of the must picked players in fantasy teams. He hit 46 runs in 36 balls in the 2nd T20I.

Lorcan Tucker stands 2nd in the run tally with 77 runs.

Usman Ghani has scored the maximum of 60 runs in 2 games for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is the highest wicket-taker of the series with three wickets.

Gareth Delany has also notched up three wickets in two matches for Ireland.