IRE Vs IND 1st T20I: Ireland Vs India Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, & More

Team India is set to take on Ireland in the two-match T20I series which will be played in The Malahide ground in Dublin. The first match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, June 26. Since last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Ireland hasn't played a single T20I against a Full-Member team. They've played a fair few Associate oppositions and have lost matches against USA and Namibia. The team will be hoping to perform well in their upcoming match against India. For Team India this match will be an opportunity to test their bench strength and also a chance for experienced players to get runs under their belt. Let's take a look at Ireland vs India Dream11 prediction and other details related to the match.

Ireland vs India Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany (VC)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh,Mark Adair

IRE vs IND 1st T20I pitch report

The Malahide ground in Dublin is a batting-friendly surface. There have been three 180-plus first-innings totals in the last five T20Is and the team batting first passed 200 in each of the three matches. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first.

Ireland vs India fantasy picks

Ishan Kishan:

The youngster was in terrific form in the series between India and South Africa. The opener will continue his fine form and continue to score runs on a batting-friendly surface.

Andy Balbirnie:

The skipper of the Ireland cricket team is an experienced batter and has scored a total of 1429 runs in 67 innings at an average of 24.22, with five fifties.

Hardik Pandya:

The middle-order made a good comeback during the series against South Africa. The all-rounder will be captaining the team and is expected to lead the team from the front .

Mark Adair:

The Ireland pacer has been a consistent performer, whether be it with bat or ball. In 39 T20Is, he has picked 59 wickets and scored 259 runs.

Ireland vs India probable playing XI

Ireland probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher

India probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh