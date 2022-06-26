IRE Vs IND: Umran Malik Set For India Debut, Receives Cap From Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pace sensation Umran Malik is all set to make his international debut during the 1st T20I against Ireland on Sunday. Umran, who was included in the Indian squad after an outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), received his debut cap from veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the first T20I against Ireland. Umran will become the 98th player to play a T20 International for India.

Umran had received his maiden Team India call-up during the five-match series against South Africa courtesy of his performance in IPL 2022, where he played 14 matches and picked 22 wickets for his team. However, the young pacer from Jammu & Kashmir didn't get the chance to play even a single match in the series against South Africa as all the first-choice players were available. Umran has now received his maiden international cap and will be eager to show the world what he is capable of with the raw pace that he has got in his arsenal.

A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia



India is playing a two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting June 26. The second game of the series is scheduled to take place on June 28. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

Ireland vs India: Full squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

