IRE Vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

After the three-match ODI series ended at 1-1, Ireland and South Africa will now contest in the three-match T20I series. The first match between these two teams will be played at The Village cricket ground in Malahide, Dublin. The match between both teams is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 19 at 8:30 OM IST. Check out the details regarding IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction, IRE vs SA fantasy team tips, IRE vs SA dream team.

IRE vs SA match preview

This series will give both the teams a chance to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year which will be jointly hosted by UAE and Oman. South Africa has been placed in a group that includes England, Australia and West Indies, while Ireland will need to go through a qualifier against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia to enter the group stage.

South Africa on the other hand despite beating West Indies 3-2 earlier this month, are yet to work on combinations and this series will be an idle opportunity for them to work on their plans. This should be a good contest to watch with Ireland aiming to spring yet another surprise after beating the Proteas in the ODI's for the first time.

IRE vs SA fantasy team tips

For Ireland, Kevin O'Brien will be the player to watch out for after retiring from the longest format of the game. The all-rounder could open the innings for the team alongside Paul Stirling. Simi Singh is another player to watch out for after scoring a century against the visitors in the final ODI match.

For South Africa, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will be opening the innings and he will be expected to score some quick runs at the top. Tabraiz Shamsi is another player to watch out for as he is currently the No 1 bowler in the T20 format. After a terrific outing against the West Indies, he will look to test Ireland's batting lineup.

IRE vs SA Dream 11 team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsman: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien

All-Rounders: George Dockrell, Wiaan Mulder, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada,Anrich Nortje, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction

As per our IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction, South Africa will win the match

Disclaimer: The IRE vs SA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IRE vs SA Dream 11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.