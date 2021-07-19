IRE Vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs South Africa Live

Ireland will be hosting South Africa in the first T20I at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Monday. Both teams would be eager to draw first blood in the series-opener as a great contest awaits the cricket fans.

Ahead of the first T20I, let's find out how to view the match online and where all it will be telecast.

IRE vs SA live streaming: Where to watch Ireland vs South Africa

The first T20I will be played on Monday, July 19 at The Village in Malahide, Dublin and the kick-off time is 8:30 pm IST. However, it has been reportedly mentioned that the IRE vs South Africa T20I series will not be broadcast in India but, the good news for all the passionate cricket enthusiasts is that they will be able to enjoy live streaming of the T20I series on the Fancode app and website.

Fans who wish to watch the match have the option of buying a pass for the entire T20I series but, will need to do so by paying a sum of INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. What really stands out here as well is that the same is a 50% discounted price.

Coming back to viewership, the match can be viewed by the fans of the two participating countries i.e. Ireland and South Africa. The Irish and the UK fans can watch the contest on BT Sport whereas, the South African viewers will be able to catch all the action from the first T20I on SuperSport.

Ireland vs South Africa

After an excellent ODI series, the focus now shifts towards the shortest format of the game and when it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters between both sides, this will be their first-ever meeting in a T20I match and that is what makes this series-opener even more interesting.

The recently-concluded three-match ODI series ended in a stalemate as well. While rain played spoilsport in the first game on Sunday, July 11, Ireland and South Africa finished with a win each in the next two games on Tuesday July 13 & Friday July 16 respectively.

Thus, it remains to be seen which of these two teams will reign supreme in not only Monday's T20I but also the final two games on Thursday (July 22), and, Saturday (July 24) to sum up what has been an interesting limited-overs series between both sides.