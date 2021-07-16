IRE Vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Dream Team

Ireland takes on South Africa in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series. The match is scheduled to take place at 3:15 PM IST on July 16 at the Village in Dublin. Here's a look at IRE vs SA dream 11 prediction, fantasy team tips, playing XI, and dream team.

IRE vs SA match preview

After the first ODI was called off due to rain, Ireland created history by defeating South Africa for the first time in the ODIs. They are just one step away from winning the three-match series. They completely dominated the proceedings with both the bat and the ball, grabbing a 43-run victory in the second ODI. Veteran Batsman William Porterfield missed the second ODI due to a fractured finger, but he is likely to play in the third ODI.

South African bowlers gave away too many runs in the death overs and an inexperienced middle-order made them lose the second ODI. They now find themselves under all sorts of pressure to win the 3rd ODI, so as to level the series 1-1. Quinton de Kock, who was rested for the first two ODIs, is expected to be back for this match.

IRE vs SA fantasy cricket tips

Ireland: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie is in a superb form at the moment. With one half-century and a century, he has scored 167 runs in this series at an average of 83.5. George Dockrell gave the hosts a perfect finish to the innings in the second ODI with some clean hitting at the death. He got out on the final ball of the innings, after scoring 45 runs from just 23 balls. With the ball, he picked up the important wicket of Janneman Malan who looked to be on his way to a century. Providing breakthroughs at crucial intervals is Andrew McBrine. He picked up two wickets at an important stage of the match in the second ODI. He can be utilized as a batter up the order as well.

South Africa: Janneman Malan played some really good shots in the 2nd ODI and scored his second ODI half-century. He played a lose shot and got dismissed when he was well set on 84 runs. Despite going for runs, Andile Phehlukwayo chipped in with two wickets in the second ODI. If he can contribute with some runs with the bat, it will surely make him a perfect all-rounder for this format. Kyle Verreynne is likely to be backed to play in the third ODI. He has played only six ODI matches but has scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 35.2, with the highest score of 62.

IRE vs SA playing XI

Ireland: Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andrew McBrine, Josh Little, Craig Young

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie Van der Dussen, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne / Quinton de Kock (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IRE vs SA dream team

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne,

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Rassie Van der Dussen, Andrew Balbirnie (vc), Harry Tector, Janneman Malan (c),

All Rounders: George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo,

Bowlers: Andrew McBrine, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little

IRE vs SA dream 11 prediction

According to our IRE vs SA dream 11 prediction, South Africa should manage to pick up a win here and level the series.

Disclaimer: The IRE vs SA Dream Team and IRE vs SA playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IRE vs SA Dream 11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credits: @OfficialCSA - Twitter)