IRE Vs ZIM 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11 & Team News

Ireland and Zimbabwe are set to battle against each other in the 3rd T20I at the Bready Cricket Club. The two teams have won one game each so far and will be looking to get ahead of the other. Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by three runs in the first game, but Ireland came back in the second and chased down 153 with nine balls to spare. Here is our Ireland vs Zimbabwe fantasy team picks and Ire vs Zim dream 11 prediction.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I.

Date and Time: September 1, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe pitch report

As seen in the previous two games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side The spinners will play an important role in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key. Teams will look to restrict the oppositions to a total below 140 and chase the total down.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe playing 11

Both teams are expected to go with the same XI that played the previous encounter. Ireland will not want to change their winning combination, while Zimbabwe too will back the side going into the game.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI - Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Neil Rock (WK), Shane Getkate, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Benjamin White and Barry McCarthy

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI - Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza

Ireland vs Zimbabwe who will win - Match prediction

Ireland are favourites to win this game. The team look balanced of the two squads and lost their first game by a small margin of three runs. Chasing has not been difficult on this track and we predict a win for the team that is chasing down the total.

Note: The IRE vs ZIM Dream 11 prediction and Ireland vs Zimbabwe Playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The Ireland vs Zimbabwe fantasy team picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: @ICC Twitter