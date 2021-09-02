IRE Vs ZIM 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing 11 & Pitch Report

Ireland is all set to face Zimbabwe for the fourth T20 International match at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Thursday. Ireland currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 after delivering three exciting performances. The five-match T20I series hosted by Ireland began on August 27 and will continue till September 4. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series among both nations.

The fourth T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe begins at 7:30 PM IST

In the first T20I of the series, Zimbabwe came up with a thrilling performance as they restricted Ireland at the score of 114 while defending a low target of 118 runs. However, Ireland bounced back strongly in the next two games as they went to take the lead of the series 2-1. In the third T20I Ireland batsmen, Paul Stirling scored a century of 115 runs in just 75 balls with the help of eight fours and eight sixes. All eyes will be set on Irish players Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling as Ireland take on Zimbabwe looking to seal the series win. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be looking to forget the losses in the last two matches and repeat the heroics shown by them in the first match.

Pitch Report - The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club, has got genuine bounce and pace. However, the pitch is also expected to be of some help for the spinners. As seen in the third T20I, the wicket is a high-scoring one and anything between 160-170 runs can prove to be a match-winning total for the team that is batting first.

Dream 11 predictions for Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

Ireland vs Zimbabwe fantasy team: Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin Obrien, Regis Chakabva, Simi Singh, Ryan Burl, Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe.

Ireland probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Will McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Simi Singh, Joshua Little.

Zimbabwe probable playing XI: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.

Image: AP