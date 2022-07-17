IRE-W Vs AUS-W Women’s T20I Tri-series: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The 2nd match of the Women's T20I tri-series will be played between hosts Ireland and Australia after Australia vs Pakistan opening match was washed out due to rain. The match will be played at Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland and will begin at 8:30 PM IST. With the Commonwealth Games coming up the tri-series will give teams the chance to prepare themselves for the tournament. Australia will be confident coming into the match after their bowlers performed brilliantly having reduced the Pakistan team to 58/6 before rain halted the play. Here's a look at IRE-W vs AUS-W Dream11 prediction and other details regarding the Women’s T20I Tri-series match.

IRE-W vs AUS-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner

All-rounders: Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ava Cunning, Alana King

Women’s T20I Tri-series: Pitch report for Ireland Women vs Australia Women match

With rain coming into play during the first match the surface is likely to have moisture which can be helpful for bowlers. With rain unlikely to interrupt today's match, the skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and take advantage of the wicket.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women fantasy picks

Alana King

The spinner picked up 3 wickets in the first game of the tri-series against Pakistan and is expected to play a similar role in the upcoming match against Ireland.

Gaby Lewis

The 21-year-old was the highest run-scorer for Ireland in their recent T20I series against South Africa Women. She will be hoping to put up a good performance against Australia and also in the tri-series a swell.

Ashleigh Gardner

The spinner was amongst the wickets during the 1st match. Gardner took two wickets in the first match against Pakistan and will look to increase her tally against the Ireland team.

Megan Schutt

The experienced pacer picked up one wicket in the last match and her ability to pick up wickets in powerplay makes her a very dangerous bowler. If the surface does provide movement to bowlers then Schutt will look to make most of the opportunity and try to pick maximum wickets against Ireland.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women probable XI

Ireland Women probable XI

Laura Delany (C), Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (WK), Rachel Delaney, Arlene Noral Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Australia Women probable XI

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown