Ireland Announces 18-man Preliminary Squad For T20 World Cup; Andy Balbirnie To Lead

Ireland has announced an 18-man provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 campaign which will be trimmed to a 15-member primary squad early in October, with three reserve players also set to travel with the rest of the team. Among the surprise selections comes Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany, both of who are under injury concerns.

Campher returned to Ireland squad in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe after being out for most of the summer due to an ankle injury but soon, he suffered a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Zimbabwe series as well. Meanwhile, Delany has been sidelined ever since undergoing knee surgery in June.

Andy Balbirnie's Ireland squad also features uncapped Graham Kennedy, a 22-year-old Slow left-arm orthodox bowling all-rounder, with the management having picked up two wicketkeepers in Lorcan Tucker and Neil Rock.

Ireland's squad for T20 World Cup 2021

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

We will watch the IPL very closely to gauge the conditions - Graham Ford

Ireland Men’s Head Coach Graham Ford has said that the team management will keep a close eye on the second leg of the IPL to gauge the conditions that could influence selection in the UAE. "We are not going to tell you who is the first-choice wicketkeeper," Ford said. "There's a competition between the players. There's a lot of work that goes in prior to games: match-ups, left hand vs right hand. What might be a pick for one game might be different to the next game. We need to do quite a bit of studying of opposition squads and once we get an understanding of who is in those squads, the match-ups we look at and it's not always on stats and things, we will have to factor in conditions - we will watch the IPL very closely, particularly towards the end of the IPL to see how the wickets are playing - that will all go into selection. It's an 18-man squad with cover and options." the coach was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Ireland will travel to the UAE on September 24 where they play warm-up matches against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Image credits: AP