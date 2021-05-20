Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 LLG Vs MUR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds will contest in Match 6 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here are our LLG vs MUR live streaming details, LLG vs MUR pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the LLG vs MUR live scores.

LLG vs MUR Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

Leinster Lightning are currently second on the points table and will look to reclaim the top spot by winning the match. They have 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches played in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a win over North West Warriors by 6 wickets following which they beat Northern Knights by 70 runs in the next fixture. Their previous match was against the same opponent which they lost the match by 5 wickets. Munster Reds on the other hand have played just one match against North West Warriors and lost the match by 5 wickets. The Reds will look to upset the Lightning team and register their first win in the competition.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @CL_LLightning and @MunsterReds from Pembroke.



Full livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/TxsNx1Ujv2 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 19, 2021

LLG vs MUR squads

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, David O'Halloran

Munster Reds: Peter Moor, Tyrone Kane (c), Murray Commins, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Matt Ford, Mitchell Thompson, Josh Manley, Greg Ford, Seamus Lynch, Theo Dempsey\.

LLG vs MUR live streaming and LLG vs MUR live scores details

The LLG vs MUR match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the LLG vs MUR live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The LLG vs MUR live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

LLG vs MUR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a batting-friendly wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Image: Cricket Ireland / Twitter