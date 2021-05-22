Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 MUR Vs LLG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Munster Reds Leinster Lightning will contest in Match 8 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Mardyke Cricket Ground, Cork. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here are our MUR vs LLG live streaming details, MUR vs LLG pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the MUR vs LLG live scores.

MUR vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

Leinster Lightning are currently second on the points table after three matches. They are tied on points with North West Warriors, however, both teams are separated by net run rate. LLG so far has 2 wins,1 loss while 1 match being abandoned. Munster Red on the other hand has played two matches and has one loss, while their last match versus North West Warriors was abandoned due to rain. Leinster Lightning will desperate to win this match and reclaim their top spot, while the Reds will be looking to upset their opponents and register their first win of the campaign.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @MunsterReds and @CL_LLightning from Pembroke.



A livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/yhxW0atlwC — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 21, 2021

MUR vs LLG squads

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, David O'Halloran

Munster Reds: Peter Moor, Tyrone Kane (c), Murray Commins, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Matt Ford, Mitchell Thompson, Josh Manley, Greg Ford, Seamus Lynch, Theo Dempsey.

MUR vs LLG pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little balanced wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down. Coming to the weather part the condition looks sunny but rain will come down during the match. However, with rain expected to come down during the match, it is highly unlikely that both teams will get to play the full quota of overs. If the match is played with reduced overs, both teams will leave no stone unturned to gain victory.

MUR vs LLG live streaming and MUR vs LLG live scores details

The MUR vs LLG match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the MUR vs LLG live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The MUR vs LLG live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

Image: Cricket Ireland / Twitter