Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 MUR Vs NK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Munster Reds and Northern Knights will contest in Match 10 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here are our MUR vs NK live streaming details, MUR vs NK pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the MUR vs NK live scores.

MUR vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

Munster Reds are unlikely to make the cut for the final match of the tournament as the team is currently rooted at the bottom of the points table with no wins. Reds have lost two matches, while one match was called off due to poor weather conditions. They come into the match after losing their last game to the Leinster Lightning by 93 runs and the team will look to put the loss behind and focus on the upcoming match. Northern Knights, on the other hand, are just a place ahead of them and will come into the fixture after the previous match was abandoned due to rain. Both teams will look to provide a great match for viewers.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @MunsterReds and @NCU_Knights from Pembroke.



A livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/0byHGNYbT7 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 26, 2021

MUR vs NK squads

Munster Reds: Peter Moor, Tyrone Kane (c), Murray Commins, Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Matt Ford, Mitchell Thompson, Josh Manley, Greg Ford, Seamus Lynch, Theo Dempsey.

Northern Knights: Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Luke Georgeson, Matthew Humphreys, Jeremy Lawlor, John Matchett, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

MUR vs NK pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured bowlers a little bit, but batsmen have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. With no rains expected to come down on Thursday, fans are hopeful to watch a full contest.

MUR vs NK live streaming and MUR vs NK live scores details

The MUR vs NK match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the MUR vs NK live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The MUR vs NK live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

Image: Cricket Leinster / Twitter