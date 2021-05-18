Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 NK Vs NWW Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern Knights and North West Warriors will contest in Match 5 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here are our NK vs NWW live streaming details, NK vs NWW pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the NK vs NWW live scores.

NK vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

This match is between two teams who have same number of win/loss records but are only separated by net run rate on the points table. Northern Knights are currently third on the points table and can climb one place to second if they win this match. The first two fixtures were against Leinster Lightning in which they won and lost one. The first match saw Knights losing to Lightning by 70 runs under Duckworth-Lewis method while chasing 252 runs to win. In the next fixture, the Knights bounced back to secure a 5-wicket win while chasing 245 runs to win.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @NCU_Knights and @NWCU_Warriors from Stormont.



Full livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/VC05vZgj0d — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 17, 2021

North West Warriors are second on the points table and will look to retain the spot by winning the match. The Warriors suffered a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Leinster Lightning in their opening fixture, however, the team regrouped to win their next match versus Munster Reds by 5 wickets. This should be a good match to watch between two evenly matched teams.

NK vs NWW squads

North West Warriors: Andy McBrine (capt), William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Stuart Thompson, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

Northern Knights: Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Luke Georgeson, Matthew Humpreys, Jeremy Lawler, John Matchett, James Mc Collum, Ruham Pretorius, Carl Robinson, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ben White.

NK vs NWW live streaming and NK vs NWW live scores details

The NK vs NWW match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NK vs NWW live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NK vs NWW live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

NK vs NWW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a batting-friendly wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Image: Cricket Ireland / Twitter