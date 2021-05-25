Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 NWW Vs LLG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

North West Warriors and Leinster Lightning will contest in Match 9 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Woodvale Road, Eglinton. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here are our NWW vs LLG live streaming details, NWW vs LLG pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the NWW vs LLG live scores.

NWW vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

Both teams currently occupy top two spots on the points table and are also favourites to play the final. NorthWest Warriors are second on the points table with 11 points from 4 matches. They have two wins and one loss, while one match ended in no result. The Warriors' previous match against Northern Knights was abandoned by rain and the team will hope to pick up full points in this match.

Leinster Lightning, meanwhile, are the table toppers with 16 points from 5 matches. They have three wins and one loss, while one match was called off due to rain. Their previous match was against Munster Reds which they comfortably won by 93 runs. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was Lightning who won the match by 6 wickets and North West Warriors will look to settle the scores by winning the match.

NWW vs LLG pitch report

Speaking about the NWW vs LLG pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks a balanced surface, with batsmen and bowlers both getting a chance have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part, the conditions will be partly sunny with no chance of rain coming down as the match progresses.

NWW vs LLG squads

North West Warriors: Andy McBrine, William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Graham Hume, Shane Getkate, Stuart Thompson, Kyle Magee, Craig Young, Conor Olphert.

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (capt), Lorcan Tucker (v/c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jamie Grassi, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, David O’Halloran, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector.

NWW vs LLG live streaming and NWW vs LLG live scores details

The NWW vs LLG match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NWW vs LLG live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NWW vs LLG live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

