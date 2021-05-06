Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 NWW Vs MUR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The North West Warriors will take on the Munster Reds in Match 3 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD series 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM local time) from the Eglinton Cricket Club, Northern Ireland on May 6, 2021. Here are the NWW vs MUR live streaming details, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 | MATCH UPDATE



Inter-Provincial Cup 2021

Leinster Lightning v North West Warriors



▪️Warriors 204 (48.5 overs)

▪️Lightning 207-4 (47.3 overs)



➡️ Scorecard https://t.co/gV1AInIcc4#LLvNWW | #IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/jegT3E1F3b — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 1, 2021

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD: North West Warriors vs Munster Reds match preview

Season nine of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD will see four teams - namely the North West Warriors, Northern Knights, Leinster Lightning, and the Munster Reds - go up against each other for a shot at the trophy. While Leinster Lightning will be the defending champions coming into this season, both, the North West Warriors and the Munster Reds will be looking at first-time title wins. With two matches complete in the tournament, Leinster Lightning already sit atop the points table with 9 points.

This will be the second match of the series for the North West Warriors, who failed to defend their 204 run target against Leinster. Despite a brilliant 44* from Graham Hume and a paced 38 runs from skipper Andy McBrine, the team just could not put together enough on the board to get a win. Now at the second place on the table, the Warriors will look to come back from this defeat while the Munster Reds will hope to open their season with a win.

North West Warriors vs Munster Reds squads

North West Warriors: Will Smale, Andy McBrine (c), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Graham Kennedy, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

Munster Reds: Greg Ford, Curtis Campher (c), Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Fionn Hand, Amish Sidhu.

NWW vs MUR live streaming and NWW vs MUR live scores details

The North West Warriors vs Munster Reds match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NWW vs MUR live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NWW vs MUR live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

NWW vs MUR pitch report and weather forecast

This will be the first match of this series held at the Eglinton Cricket Club. Historically, the pitch here has been a fine one to bat on, producing average scores well above 200. Bowlers, especially the pacers, should get some help at the start of the innings with the new ball. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers at some points during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 9°C, with bout 50% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

NWW vs MUR prediction

According to our NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction, the North West Warriors will win this match.

Note: The NWW vs MUR prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket Ireland Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.