Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 NWW Vs NK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

North West Warriors and Northern Knights will contest in Match 7 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here are our NWW vs NK live streaming details, NWW vs NK pitch report, how to watch Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India and where to catch the NWW vs NK live scores.

NWW vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 match preview

North West Warriors will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table which they lost to Leinster Lightning recently. Lightning took back the top spot after winning the match against Munster Reds. From the three matches played so far, the Warriors have two wins and one loss. On the other hand, Northern Knights who are third on the points table with one win and two losses from three matches could narrow the gap on their Warriors on points table by winning this match.

The last time these two teams faced each other it was the North West Warriors who came out victorious versus Northern Knights by 62 runs. Coming into this match the Warriors will have a psychological advantage over their opponent. This should be a great contest to watch as the Warriors look to do the double over Knights and take the top spot.

NWW vs NK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks like a balanced surface with batsmen and bowlers both getting a chance have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets. Coming to the weather part the condition will be cloudy with chances of rain coming down as the match progresses.

NWW vs NK squads

North West Warriors: Andy McBrine (capt), William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Stuart Thompson, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Ross Allen, Shane Getkate, William McClintock, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

Northern Knights: Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Luke Georgeson, Matthew Humpreys, Jeremy Lawler, John Matchett, James Mc Collum, Ruham Pretorius, Carl Robinson, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ben White.

NWW vs NK live streaming and NWW vs NK live scores details

The NWW vs NK match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NWW vs NK live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NWW vs NK live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.