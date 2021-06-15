Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD MUR Vs NWW Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The North West Warriors and Munster Reds will face each other in Match 11 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD series 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM local time) from the Mardyke, Cork on June 15, 2021. Here are the MUR vs NWW live streaming details, MUR vs NWW live scores, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India, MUR vs NWW pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD: MUR vs NWW prediction and match preview

Munster Reds have failed to win a single match this season and will hope to end the tournament on a high by winning the rest of the matches. In the four matches played so far in the tournament, the team has two loss while two matches ended with no result. The upcoming match against North West Warriors will not be easy, however, the team will go all out to upset the higher-ranked opponent.

We're back in Inter-Pro action tomorrow as Munster Reds take on North West Warriors in the penultimate #IP50 series match, live from The Mardyke in Cork!



North West Warriors on the other hand are second on the points table and will look to finish the season with a win. In a total of five matches played by them, the team has two wins and two losses while one match ended with no result. The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Warriors who came out victorious. They would look to do the double over the Reds, while Reds will look to settle the score by winning the match.

MUR vs NWW live streaming and MUR vs NWW live scores details

The MUR vs NWW match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the MUR vs NWW live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The MUR vs NWW live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

MUR vs NWW pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch has been helping the pacers as well as the batsmen and so it will be difficult to predict as to who will have the upper hand The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first for his bowlers to pick up quick wickets. AccuWeather predicts a cloudy climate with no showers during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 14°C, with wind gust around 15 km/h.

MUR vs NWW prediction

According to our MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction, the North West Warriors will win this match.

Note: The MUR vs NWW prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

