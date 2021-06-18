Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG Vs MUR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Leinster Lightning will take on the Munster Reds in the 1st match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin on June 18, 2021. Here are the LLG vs MUR live streaming and live score details, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 live in India, the LLG vs MUR prediction and our pitch and weather report for the match.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds preview

Opening up the proceedings for the 8th edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning will go up against the Munster Reds on Friday, June 18. Leinster Lightning are currently the most successful team in the history of this tournament, having won five titles so far, the last of which came in 2018. They have won their last three matches against the Munster Reds, putting themselves in a good position in this game. Munster meanwhile, have ended each of their four seasons in the tournament in last place, a result they will be hoping to change this year.

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds squads

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Munster Reds: Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor

LLG vs MUR live streaming and live score details

For fans wondering how to watch the Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds game on TV, there will be no telecast of the tournament in India. Instead, fans who wish to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 can follow the live stream on Cricket Ireland's Youtube channel. The LLG vs MUR live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the Cricket Ireland social media.

LLG vs MUR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club has generally been a balanced one, offering something to batsmen as well as bowlers. With an average first innings score of around 120-130 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 14°C, with 50% humidity and 48% cloud cover.

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds prediction

According to our LLG vs MUR prediction, Leinster Lightning will win this match.

