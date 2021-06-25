Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 LLG Vs MUR Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report And Prediction

The Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds will face each other in Match 8 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021. The match is set to begin at 4:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25 from the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. Here are the LLG vs MUR live streaming details, LLG vs MUR live scores, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 live in India, LLG vs MUR pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD: LLG vs MUR prediction and match preview

Both teams did not have a good start to the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the points table in the four-team tournament. While Leinster Lightning is third on the points table, Munster Reds are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Both teams have registered just one win and lost two matches from three matches played so far. The only win for Leinster Lightning came against the same opponent by 7 wickets. Munster Reds on the other hand registered their only win against North West Warriors. This should be a good contest as both teams looking for a win in order to climb the points table.

LLG vs MUR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch has been helping the pacers as well as the batsmen and so it will be difficult to predict as to who will have the upper hand The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first for his bowlers to pick up quick wickets. AccuWeather predicts rain trouble before the match however during the match there will be intermittent cloud cover. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius.

LLG vs MUR live streaming and LLG vs MUR live scores details

The LLG vs MUR Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the LLG vs MUR live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The LLG vs MUR live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

LLG vs MUR prediction

According to our LLG vs MUR Dream11 prediction, the Leinster Lightning will win this match.

