Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK Vs NWW Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

The North West Warriors and Northern Knights will face each other in Match 2 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series 2021. The match is set to begin at 4:30 PM local time (8:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18 from the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. Here are the NK vs NWW live streaming details, NK vs NWW live scores, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India, NK vs NWW pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: NK vs NWW prediction and match preview

Northern Knights finished second in the tournament last season after two wins and one loss in 6 matches. Three matches ended in no result for the team. The team will be hoping for a better show this time around and go all the way till the final. The squad looks good on paper but the team is set to miss out on the services of Paul Stirling, who is currently in England playing for Middlesex in the Vitality Blast. David Delany is named in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

North West Warriors did not have a great season last year finishing at the bottom of the points table. In 6 matches, the team failed to win a single match and ended up with three losses and three matches ending in no result. This time around, NWW will look to put up a better show. NWW has named an unchanged squad for the tournament. Conor Olphert remains sidelined through injury with Stuart Thompson also unavailable. This should be a good contest to watch.

NK vs NWW pitch report

The pitch has been helping the pacers as well as the batsmen and so it will be difficult to predict as to who will have the upper hand. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first for his bowlers to pick up quick wickets. AccuWeather predicts a partly sunny but no rain trouble is expected during the match which is not good news for both teams.

NK vs NWW live streaming and NK vs NWW live scores details

The NK vs NWW match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NK vs NWW live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NK vs NWW live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

NK vs NWW prediction

According to our NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, the North West Warriors will win this match.

Note: The MUR vs NWW prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

