Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NWW Vs NK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

The North West Warriors and Northern Knights will face each other in Match 7 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series 2021. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25. Here are the NWW vs NK live streaming details, NWW vs NK live scores, how to watch the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 live in India, NWW vs NK pitch report and weather report for the contest.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: NWW vs NK prediction and match preview

North West Warriors are having a good tournament so far and are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 9 points. In the three matches played so far, the team has three wins and one loss. The team started off the campaign with a 7 wicket win over their upcoming opponent Northern Knights before being beaten by Munster Reds in the next match by 6 wickets. They played their previous match against Leinster Lightning which they won by 1 wicket in a nail-biting encounter. The team will look to win the match and maintain their top spot on the points table.

Northern Knights are currently on a two-match winning streak and will look to make it three wins on the trot and also occupy top spot. After starting the campaign with a loss, Northern Knights beat Leinster Lightning 22 runs after which it was the turn of Munster Reds to face defeat by 5 wickets. The team is currently on a two-match winning streak and would look to make it three wins in a row.

NWW vs NK live streaming and NWW vs NK live scores details

The NWW vs NK match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the NWW vs NK live streaming can do so on Cricket Ireland's YouTube Channel. The NWW vs NK live scores will be available on FanCode as well as Crickett Ireland's social media handles.

NWW vs NK pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch has been helping the pacers as well as the batsmen and so it will be difficult to predict as to who will have the upper hand The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first for his bowlers to pick up quick wickets. AccuWeather predicts rain even before the match gets underway which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 124 degrees Celsius.

