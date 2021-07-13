Ireland Stun South Africa To Register First-ever ODI Win, Courtesy Skipper Balbirnie's 100

Quick links:
In a shocker for South Africa, Ireland on Tuesday defeated them in the second ODI of the series and registered their first-ever victory over the Proteas. Leading from the front, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie played a brilliant knock of 102 off 117 balls hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Dockrell helped the hosts to post a score of 290 for the loss of 5 wickets.
For South Africa, opener Janneman Malan top-scored with 84 runs off 96 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. Apart from him, none of the batters managed to go past the score of 50.
Meanwhile, former Ireland cricketer Isobel Joyce congratulated the team for a dominant performance.
Earlier, Ireland vs South Africa first ODI ended in a no-result after persistent rain. During the first ODI, South Africa had won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours. Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.
