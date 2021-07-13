Last Updated:

Ireland Stun South Africa To Register First-ever ODI Win, Courtesy Skipper Balbirnie's 100

Leading from the front, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie played a brilliant knock of 102 off 117 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes

Ireland vs South Africa

Image Credits: @cricketireland/Twitter


In a shocker for South Africa, Ireland on Tuesday defeated them in the second ODI of the series and registered their first-ever victory over the Proteas. Leading from the front, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie played a brilliant knock of 102 off 117 balls hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Dockrell helped the hosts to post a score of 290 for the loss of 5 wickets.  

For South Africa, opener Janneman Malan top-scored with 84 runs off 96 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. Apart from him, none of the batters managed to go past the score of 50. 

Ireland beats South Africa in 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, former Ireland cricketer Isobel Joyce congratulated the team for a dominant performance. 

Netizens congratulate Ireland

Ireland-South Africa 1st ODI Abandoned 

Earlier, Ireland vs South Africa first ODI ended in a no-result after persistent rain. During the first ODI, South Africa had won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours. Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.

