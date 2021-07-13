Ireland Stun South Africa To Register First-ever ODI Win, Courtesy Skipper Balbirnie's 100

In a shocker for South Africa, Ireland on Tuesday defeated them in the second ODI of the series and registered their first-ever victory over the Proteas. Leading from the front, Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie played a brilliant knock of 102 off 117 balls hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. Apart from Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Dockrell helped the hosts to post a score of 290 for the loss of 5 wickets.

For South Africa, opener Janneman Malan top-scored with 84 runs off 96 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. Apart from him, none of the batters managed to go past the score of 50.

Ireland beats South Africa in 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, former Ireland cricketer Isobel Joyce congratulated the team for a dominant performance.

What a win from @cricketireland Dominant performance and fantastic to watch. So proud of @balbo90 and his team after a tough few months. Amazing character shown by every player — Isobel Joyce (@izzyjoyce) July 13, 2021

Netizens congratulate Ireland

In 2020, Andy Balbirnie scored hundred against England and Ireland won.

In 2021, Andy Balbirnie scored hundred against South Africa and Ireland won.



Captain, leader, Andy Balbirnie. pic.twitter.com/oEofmeJrug — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2021

History created at Dublin as Ireland defeats South Africa by 43 runs. What a performance, what a victory for Ireland. A dominating complete team efforts to seal the win. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2021

Ireland are a very good team. This is far from an upset 👍 — Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 13, 2021

Ireland men have now recorded at least one ODI win against each of AFG, BAN, ENG, PAK, SA, WI, ZIM.



The remaining full member nations they are yet to defeat in the format are AUS, IND, NZ, SL.#IREvSA — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) July 13, 2021

Ireland-South Africa 1st ODI Abandoned

Earlier, Ireland vs South Africa first ODI ended in a no-result after persistent rain. During the first ODI, South Africa had won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours. Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.

The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Malahide has been abandoned due to persistent rain 🌧️



📸 @cricketireland #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/G7XmxcODpQ — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2021

