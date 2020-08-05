Ireland Team Sponsors And Virat Kohli-endorsed MPL Gets ₹164 Cr From Parent Firm: Report

Indian mobile e-Sports platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL), has reportedly received hefty funding from its parent firm. MPL is a Bengaluru-based company which was launched in September 2018. Now, its Singapore-based parent firm, M League Pte Ltd, recently handed out MPL a sum of ₹64.93 crore.

Also Read | 'Huge For The Sport' - Ireland Cricket Team Captain after England vs Ireland ODI

Overall funding received by MPL in 2020

According to a report in entrackr.com, MPL’s most recent funding was the fifth instalment they received from their parent firms in 2020 alone. As of now, the MPL has raised a total of ₹164 crore this year. However, the online fantasy gaming platform is yet to receive any external funding for the past year.

MPL works with third-party developers and publishes their gaming events on their online platform. Through their app, the users can engage in some skill-based games in order to win cash. Some of the games in MPL include cricket, chess and crosswords. MPL is available for Android as well as for ioS users.

Also Read | Paul Stirling Stars in England vs Ireland ODI

Ireland cricket team and Virat Kohli’s association with MPL

MPL recently announced their partnership with the Ireland cricket team as their jersey sponsors. The Ireland cricket team was involved in a three-match ODI series against England between July 30 and August 4. In the recently-concluded England vs Ireland ODI series, the Irish players were seen sporting MPL logos on the front of their jerseys.

Ireland cricket team’s jersey from England vs Ireland ODI series

Records tumbled as Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie put together a 214-run partnership to lead Ireland in a chase of 329 to win.#ENGvIRE REPORT 👇 https://t.co/MH168rRQzo pic.twitter.com/bb2j8JmtZc — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Claims RCB Will Win IPL In Reply To '13 Kya Hoga Kohliya', Watch

Interestingly, MPL’s brand association with the sport goes beyond the Ireland cricket team. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli signed up with MPL as their brand ambassador in March 2019. While the duration of the contract was for one year, both MPL and Virat Kohli reportedly renewed their association for another year.

Virat Kohli endorses MPL, watch video

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli in RCB

Virat Kohli is now slated to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 is likely to mark Kohli’s return to the field for the first time (if series against South Africa is not green-lit) since the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic brought a disruption to the sport. The tournament is currently on schedule to be played between September 19 and November 10.

Also Read | Ireland Cricket Team Stun World Champions England In Thrilling Last Over Via Kevin O'Brien; Watch Video

Image credits: Official website of MPL