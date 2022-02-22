Ireland, UAE Qualify For 2022 T20 World Cup After Winning Semi-finals In Oman

Ireland and UAE have booked their spots for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after both teams won their respective semifinals against Oman and Nepal in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup qualifier. Ireland has managed to qualify for all T20 World Cups except the inaugural 2007 tournament.

The Irish did not start the tournament well as they lost their first game against UAE, but the team reflected upon their failures and bounced back to win the remaining two games comfortably. In the last game against Oman, Ireland made a shaky start as they lost both their opening batsmen in a matter of 17 balls while adding just 19 odd runs. G Delany (47) and h Tector (35) stabilized the innings for the Irish by making a 90+ runs partnership for the 3rd wicket.

A McBrine provided the much-needed momentum before getting out on the last ball of the first innings. He scored a quickfire 36 runs in 21 balls with help of 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Oman batsmen never understood the Irish deliveries while the team stumbled at the score of 109 in 18.3 while chasing 165.

Ireland beat Oman by 56 runs in the semi-final and qualify for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 🎉



Continue watching the tournament LIVE on @FanCode, Himalaya TV, and https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 📺 pic.twitter.com/LepD3kFJRQ — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2022

UAE too qualified today beating Nepal in the semifinals. Batting first, UAE posed a big total of 175 runs with the help of their opener Muhammad Waseem who scored 70 runs in 48 balls. Wicket-keeper Viiritya Aravind went all guns blazing when he scored 46 runs off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 200. Nepal, while batting, lost their first two batsmen in the first over. The Nepal batsmen never found stability as they were bowled out for 107 runs by the UAE bowlers.

UAE have qualified for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 🌟



An all-round performance helped them defeat Nepal by 68 runs in the semi-final!



Continue watching the tournament LIVE on @FanCode, Himalaya TV, and https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 📺 pic.twitter.com/0h5aIOViBA — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2022

2022 T20 World Cup

Ireland and UAE will face each other in the finals on Thursday, February 24. First, two spots out of four for the global tournament which take place down under has been booked by Ireland and UAE. Both the teams will join the remaining teams and play the 'Super 12' in the main tournament commencing on October 12. The final two spots will be decided at the Global Qualifier B event in Zimbabwe in July.