Ireland Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch IRE Vs IND 2nd T20 In India, UK, US, Europe?

The second T20I of the two-match series between Ireland and India is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. India have already won the first match and will be looking to register a win in the second game as well to win the bilateral series. India won the first game on Sunday by 7 wickets.

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in India?

The T20I series between India and Ireland is being televised on Sony Sports Network. The second T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The SonyLIV app and website will also offer live streaming of the game. In India, the game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. IST.

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in the UK?

The T20I series between Ireland and India is being televised in the United Kingdom on BT Sport. The 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the channel in Ireland and other parts of Europe as well. Ireland Cricket's official website will host the live streaming of the game. The live streaming can be accessed at www.livestream.com/CricketIrelandLive. The game is scheduled to start in the UK at 4.30 p.m.

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in the US?

The T20I series between Ireland and India is being televised on Willow TV in the United States. The second T20I is slated to begin at 11.30 a.m. in the US.

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert.

India: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland vs India: Full squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI/@cricketireland