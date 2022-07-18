Ireland and New Zealand are set to lock horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Monday. The match is slated to take place at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, and will commence at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Ireland vs New Zealand: Fantasy tips

Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector are among the batters from the Ireland side to watch out for in tonight's game while Craig Young and Mark Adair are the Irish bowlers to look out for.

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are among the New Zealand batters to watch out for in tonight's game. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are the New Zealand bowlers to keep an eye on.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I live streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I on FanCode. There will be no telecast on TV of the match. Fans in UK can catch live action of IRE vs NZ 1st T20I on BT Sport 1. While it can watched on Spark Sport in New Zealand.

Ireland vs New Zealand: H2H record

Ireland and New Zealand have played just one T20I match against each other since the inception of the format. New Zealand emerged victorious in the sole T20I against Ireland that was played in 2009.

Ireland vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill (c), Daryl Mitchell, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc)

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Craig Young, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector (c)

All-rounder: Mitchell Santner (vc)

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Predicted XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Full squads

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

