Ireland Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

After winning the first ODI match, the New Zealand cricket team will look to wrap up the ODI series when they face Ireland in the 2nd ODI match of the series on Tuesday, July 12. The Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match is scheduled to be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground and will start at 3:15 PM IST. The New Zealand team managed to get past the finish line courtesy of Michael Bracewell's century.

Ireland batted first and put up 300 runs on board, thanks to the century by middle-order batter Harry Tector who played well against India in the recent T20I series. Curtis Campher scored 43 runs. For New Zealand Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi picked up 2 wickets apiece. Martin Guptill scored a half-century at the top of the order but Ireland bowlers bounced back and picked up wickets to reduce visitors to 4/83.

However, Michael Bracewell held one end of the innings and launched an attack on Ireland bowlers before scoring 20 runs in the final over against Josh Little to seal the deal for Blackcaps. For Ireland, Curtis Campher picked up 3 wickets. Let's a look at Ireland vs New Zealand dream11 Prediction and other details regarding the match.

Ireland vs New Zealand dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI pitch report

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI was a high-scoring match with batsmen from both teams dominating the bowlers. While pacers will look to make use of the surface and pick up early wickets, batsmen will look to settle in and score big runs. Captain winning the toss will look to chase down the target.

Ireland vs New Zealand fantasy picks

Harry Tector:

The middle-order batsman will look to continue his fine form and once again score big runs during Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI. He was in fine touch during the T20I series against India and carried the form in the recently concluded ist ODI match against New Zealand.

Micahel Bracewell

The all-rounder did not pick up wickets during Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI but played a match-saving knock to help New Zealand win the opening match. He will be looking to continue the form and help the Kiwis win the series.

Curtis Campher

The All-rounder was exceptional with both bat and ball but could not lead the team to victory. Campher picked up 3 wickets and scored 43 runs in the previous match. He would be hoping to repeat a similar performance in Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

Ireland vs New Zealand probable XI

Ireland probable XI

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson