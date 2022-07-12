Ireland Vs New Zealand Live Stream: How To Watch IRE Vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE In India, UK & US?

The Ireland cricket team is up against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI match on Tuesday, at The Village stadium in Malahide, Ireland. The home side heads into Tuesday’s match, after losing the series opener by a mere margin of one wicket. While Ireland scored 300/9 in the first innings of the match courtesy of Harry Tector’s maiden ODI century but ended up on the losing side as Michael Bracewell, hit an unbeaten hundred for the visitors in the second innings, and helped the team earn a thrilling one-wicket win.

In the first innings of the last game, Tector scored 113 runs in 117 balls, while Curtis Campher added 43 runs in 47 balls for the hosts. At the same time, Andy McBrine also contributed with a knock of 39 runs in 58 balls, as Ireland reached the 300–run mark. Pacer Lockie Ferguson contributed with the best figures of 2/44 in 10 wickets, while Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner also notched up two wickets each.

In the second innings, Martin Guptill hit 51 runs in 61 balls, to begin the chase for New Zealand, before Glenn Phillips added 38 runs in 53 balls. Bracewell, on the other hand, remained not out after scoring 127 runs in 82 balls, as the visitors earned the win, with one ball left in the match. Despite the loss, Ireland looked positive with the approach and would now be looking to equalize the series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: How to watch the match in India?

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI by tuning in to FanCode. Unfortunately, the series will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM IST on Tuesday.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: How to watch the match in the UK?

Interested cricket fans in the UK can watch the 2nd ODI by tuning in to the live broadcast on BT Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on the BT Sport app. The match is slated to begin at 10:45 am in the UK.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: How to watch the match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can enjoy the live broadcast of the match on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:45 am in the US.

(Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram)