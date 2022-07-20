After suffering a 31-run defeat in the first T20I, Ireland are all set to host New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 20. Other than the first T20I which they lost convincingly, the Irish have mounted an exceptional challenge against the Blackcaps despite being on the losing end each time during the three ODIs.

New Zealand won the first and second ODIs by just one wicket and three wickets respectively before winning the third by just a run. Considering the recent outcomes between the two sides, the second T20I also promises to be yet another cracking and nail-biting encounter. Here is a look at how to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live streaming in India and the UK, and our IRE vs NZ Dream11 predictions for the same.

Ireland vs New Zealand live streaming details in India

While there will be no official telecast available of the Ireland vs New Zealand series in India, fans can watch the match using the live stream available on the Fancode app. The second T20I will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 20, from the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams. In the United Kingdom, BT Sports Network will telecast the Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I. Meanwhile in New Zealand, Spark Sport broadcast the IRE vs NZ 1st T20I.

He led the way with the ball taking 4-14, but what did @aucklandcricket Ace Lockie Ferguson make of T20I 1 against @cricketireland? Follow play in NZ for T20I 2 with @sparknzsport. #IREvNZ pic.twitter.com/0tXrVm79rq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 20, 2022

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand series live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the live stream, fans can watch it on the BT Sports app. The second T20I between the two teams will commence live at 4:00 PM BST on Wednesday, July 20.

Ireland vs New Zealand squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon

IRE vs NZ Dream11 predictions

Wicket-keeper(s): Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill (C), Finn Allen, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

All-rounder(s): Mitchell Santner, James Neesham (VC)

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Joshua Little